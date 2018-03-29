Trump's China tariffs may not begin until June, says US trade chief

US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may not be imposed until early June, said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday.



A 60-day period for public consultation and comments on the tariff list can be expected, Lighthizer said in an interview, adding that it would take years to bring the trading ties between the two countries “to a good place.”



Last week, Trump signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to 60 billion US dollars worth of Chinese imports.



Previously, Lighthizer's office was scheduled to publish a list of possible targeted products in 15 days and, as there will be a 30-day period for public comment, the list should be published by April 6.

