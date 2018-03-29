Trump replaces embattled veteran affairs chief with White House physician as cabinet shake-up continues

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House doctor Ronny Jackson will replace embattled David Shulkin to be the next Veteran Affairs (VA) secretary, as the administration's shake-up added a new casualty.



LONG-TIME PHYSICIAN TO PRESIDENT



A rear admiral of the US Navy, Jackson has served as the White House physician since the George W. Bush administration, and has monitored Trump's health since he took office.



"Admiral Jackson is highly trained and qualified and as a service member himself, he has seen firsthand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans make and has a deep appreciation for the debt our great country owes them," Trump said in a statement.



Jackson came to the public attention earlier this year when he showed up at the White House briefing room to answer questions about the president's health.



He said Trump, 71, was in "very, very good health" and had "incredible genes" that allowed him to stay healthy despite a lack of exercise and an appetite for fast food.



Jackson also repeatedly said that the president displayed no signs of any cognitive shortcomings, amid questions about Trump's mental fitness for the office. Last week, the active duty Navy physician was nominated for military promotion by Trump.



The department Jackson is about to run is responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities. Robert Wilkie, an undersecretary at the Department of Defense, will serve as the acting VA secretary until Jackson is confirmed.



CABINET SHAKE-UP CONTINUES



Besides Jackson's nomination, Trump also said that he appreciates the work of Shulkin, including his effort to help pass the VA Accountability Act.



"He has been a great supporter of veterans across the country and I am grateful for his service," the president said of Shulkin, who has come under scrutiny after a report from VA's inspector general concluded his European trip last July amounts to a "misuse of VA resources."



The report found that Shulkin, during his 11-day trip to England and Denmark, improperly accepted tickets to the Wimbledon tennis tournament, and his chief of staff altered an official email to secure the payment for airfare for Shulkin's wife.



Rumors had built up around Shulkin's departure as the White House reportedly began viewing him as a distraction to the administration's VA agenda and Trump is reported to fire him this week.



Shulkin is the second member of Trump's Cabinet to be ousted this month, following Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



Over the last two months, a handful of senior White House officials have either resigned or been fired, fueling concerns over the West Wing's stability.

