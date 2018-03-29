Environment upgraded in east China's village for development of rural tourism

People visit a tourist sight converted from a wasted mine in Lijia Village, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2018. Environment has been upgraded at the Lijia Village for the development of rural tourism, which increases the income of local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

