Amphibious armored vehicles move ashore

Multi-type amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army move forward in formation during a driving skills training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on March 27, 2018.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army navigate a Type-05 amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime driving skills training exercise on March 26, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army navigate a Type-05 amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime driving skills training exercise on March 26, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army navigate a Type-05 amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime driving skills training exercise on March 26, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)