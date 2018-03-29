J-7 fighter jets hit ground targets

A maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command loads ammunition into the J-7 fighter jet's weapon system prior to a live-fire flight training exercise on March 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xi Bobo and Cao Jiang)

Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command load rockets onto a J-7 fighter jet prior to a live-fire flight training exercise on March 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xi Bobo and Cao jiang)

A J-7 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command fires rockets at simulated ground targets during a live-fire flight training exercise on March 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xi Bobo and Cao Jiang)

Two J-7 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command take off simultaneously for a live-fire flight training exercise on March 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xi Bobo and Cao Jiang)