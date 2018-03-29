Cuba rejects expulsion of Russian diplomats from US, other nations

The Cuban government on Wednesday expressed concern about the expulsion of a "large group" of Russian diplomats by dozens of Western countries, saying it may "threaten international stability."



In a statement, the press and communication director of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Alejandro Gonzalez, said these unilateral measures taken by Washington and other NATO member countries "are not responsive to dialogue, understanding and cooperation that should prevail in international relations."



"Cuba believes that cooperation should prevail over confrontation and rejects the application of unilateral measures that undermine international stability," Gonzalez said.



He added that these actions were even without waiting for the result of an impartial investigation into the attack of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal.



Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, aged 66, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Britain's southwestern city of Salisbury on March 4.



Britain claims they were exposed to a nerve agent and holds Russia responsible, while the Russian government has denied any involvement in it.



Following the incident, Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats, with Moscow expelling an equal number of British diplomats in response.



Earlier this week, the United States announced the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and intelligence officials, as well as the closure of the consulate in Seattle, a northwestern city of the United States.



Meanwhile, Canada, Australia and up to 16 countries of the European Union have expelled Russian citizens and diplomats from their territories.

