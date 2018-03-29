Suspected terrorists dislodged, large quantity of weapons seized in Burkina Faso

Suspected terrorists were dislodged and weapons seized by Burkinabe security forces Tuesday in a forest in the east of the country, reported the News Agency of Burkina Faso on Wednesday.



According to the official agency, local villagers reported to the police that they found a group of suspected terrorists in the village of Bakani, about 15 kilometers from the Nigerian border.



The Defense and Security Forces of Burkina Faso were sent to the village, where they seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.



The forces also found laptops in the place, according to the agency. During the operation, at least two suspected terrorists were injured.

