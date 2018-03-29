Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The owner of the original Porsche called the police saying that his car plate had been forged."So said a police officer investigating a fake car plates case in Beijing. The police found that a car that had a fake plate, which belonged to an identical car, often appeared in Shunyi district. The driver of the car with the fake plate surnamed Cheng broke traffic laws over 40 times within one month, causing many traffic accidents. After keeping watch for three days, the police caught Cheng. The police officers found a knife and another fake plate in the car. Cheng said that the car was owned by his friend Yang. Yang was also caught and placed under criminal detention for forging national credentials and certificates. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)