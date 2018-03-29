Out of the five years I spent in China, I sadly could never find crab rangoons anywhere! So, that sparked my interest in researching why Americans call this tasty dish Chinese food when not a single Chinese person has ever heard of it.Well, what is inside a crab rangoon you ask? It is basically a fried dumpling with a cream cheese and imitation crab meat filling that is served with sweet and sour sauce. It is a US Chinese food staple. Every time I go back to the US, my friends are surprised that I love ordering Chinese take-away after having lived in China for so long. When they ask me how I am not sick of Chinese food by now, I simply tell them US Chinese food is quite different from real Chinese food, and that there are a few dishes that Americans consider to be Chinese but are not.Apparently, the crab rangoon has been around since 1956, being first spotted on the menu of the Polynesian-style restaurant Trader Vic's in San Francisco. However, it is suggested that the dish could be of Burmese origin since rangoon is the former name of Yangon, the capital of Myanmar.Though the history of the crab rangoon is a bit vague, cream cheese, like most other cheeses, is essentially nonexistent in most Chinese dishes, so it is unlikely that the dish is actually of Chinese origin. In smaller Chinese cities, it is hard to even buy cheese in the grocery store and most Chinese don't seem to be fans of cheese in general.So, why is this a staple food on Chinese menus in the US? If it did originate in San Francisco, we know there is a large Asian population there. However, Americans love cheese in almost everything they eat, so perhaps this dish was invented by Asian restaurant owners in an attempt to attract more American customers.And if all this wasn't strange enough, in the US there is also a National Crab Rangoon Day on February 13. According to my online research, three friends in Boston came up with National Crab Rangoon Day because they wanted to celebrate these fried dumplings and also give single people something to look forward to if they did not have someone to spend Valentine's Day with.So, there you have it! Now what are you waiting for? Let's get these tasty cream puffs to Beijing!

