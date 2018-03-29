Grand opening of the first Campanile hotel in Huzhou

The exterior of the newly opened Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel Photo: Courtesy of Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel

A guestroom in the Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel Photo: Courtesy of Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel

On March 23, Campanile Hotel, a French luxury hotel brand, held a grand opening ceremony at the Huzhou Taihu Tourism Resort in Zhejiang Province. This is the fourth Campanile hotel to open in China. The newly-opened hotel, located on the beautiful southern banks of Taihu Lake, will extend the brand creed "love every moment, stay with us" throughout the hotel's facilities and services. With these values in mind, the modern and fashionable French-style hotel will enable guests to soak in culture as well as the scenic beauty of the surrounding lakes and mountains."Huzhou has an excellent location with cities such as Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, in close proximity. In addition, the beautiful scenery of Taihu Lake attracts many tourists from around the country. We believe in the market potential here," said James Bendali, vice president of Campanile Brand Franchising Service of Shanghai Jinjiang Louvre Asia Hotel Management Co, Ltd, adding that Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel holds true to the features of the Campanile brand while public spaces for social communication integrate French culture into every aspect of the hotel.Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel is adjacent to the Huzhou Taihu Ancient Wood Museum of Art, Outlet stores, an AAAA-level scenic spot, Fahua Temple, Changtianyang wetland and other tourist attractions. The excellent location allows every guest to experience the unique landscape of Taihu Lake and easy access to transportation to view the resort and various scenic areas. Therefore, guests will find it is the perfect place to escape the noise and bustle of the city and get closer to nature.To help guests understand the features of Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel and the brand connotation of Campanile, the opening ceremony was themed "A Journey of Discovery" to bring an immersive and interactive experience for guests. The opening ceremony also featured delicious food presented by professional teams from China and France, leading guests on a culinary journey. In addition, a jazz band gave guests a wonderful performance, allowing guests to experience French influences in every moment.The hotel is equipped with 127 romantic guest rooms with modern French designs. The hotel restaurant provides traditional Taihu food and French cuisine, enabling guests to experience Chinese and French food cultures while also meeting their differing needs. In addition, the bar, which provides an ample variety of beverages and coffees, is a great place for guests and their friends to enjoy all the beauty of their surroundings. To meet the demands for business meetings from various enterprises, the hotel has set up a spacious and generous multi-function hall for meetings and custom parties. Audio and video equipment are also available as well as more secluded areas to accommodate intimate business meetings.With the opening ceremony of Campanile Huzhou Taihu Lake Hotel, the Campanile brand will continue to expand in the Chinese hotel market, combining more local culture with the French style of Campanile, bringing guests an unforgettable hotel experience.