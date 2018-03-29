Streaming giant iQiyi adapts Hong Kong novelist Ni Kuang’s ‘Wesley’ novels into action-adventure series

Promotional material for The Great Adventurer Wesley - Fragment Man Photo: Courtesy of iQiyi

The Wesley series, one of Hong Kong novelist Ni Kuang's most well-known adventure-science fiction series, is being adapted into a three-season-long streaming drama, the show's studio iQiyi announced in Beijing on Tuesday.According to Wang Xiaohui, iQiyi chief content officer, the first season, The Great Adventurer Wesley - Fragment Man, stars Hong Kong actors Shawn Yue, Simon Yam and Gordon Lam and is set to hit the platform on April 9."We always seek new collaboration opportunities to involve more popular content. The Wesley series is iQiyi's newest attempt to take on the adventure-science fiction genre," he said.The most well-known character to come from the pen of Ni, Wesley is the wealthy owner of a trading company who loves to travel the world solving mysteries. During his many adventures around the globe, he continually encounters alien beings and , he even encounters with aliens and supernatural beings.Some of his adventures have been adapted into films and TV series such as The Wesley's Mysterious File starring Andy Lau and TV series The New Adventures of Wisely (1998) and The 'W' Files (2004).