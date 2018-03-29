Red Brick Art Museum holds largest showcase of art from Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson

The Round Corner (0°, 18, 36°, 54°, 72°, 90°) by Olafur Eliasson Photo: Courtesy of the Red Brick Art Museum

For what must be the largest showcase in China of Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's artworks, the Red Brick Museum has made full use of its eight exhibition halls, garden and Round Hall gallery to accommodate the artist's large-scale immersive installations, sculptures and works on paper.Olafur Eliasson: The Unspeakable Openness of Things exhibition is the result of the long-term relationship between the artist and Yan Shijie, founder of the Red Brick Art Museum."Yan Shijie has been an energetic supporter of my work for a number of years now. It has been a great pleasure for me to work closely with him on this exhibition, which revolves around a number of works of mine in his collection, works that are truly important to me," the artist said in a press release."In addition, a number of artworks were adapted specifically for the spaces in the museum or created especially for this exhibition, like the large-scale work The Unspeakable Openness of Things," he added.The exhibition begins with the intense light of The Unspeakable Openness of Things (2018) and moves on to The Lost Compass (2013) in the Round Hall, The Erratic Rhythm of the Water Pendulum (2010), The Patterned Shadows of Map for Unthought Thoughts (2014), and finally ends with Rainbow Assembly (2016), in which light is refracted through a circular curtain of mist to reveal the visible spectrum. It will end on August 12.