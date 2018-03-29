Happy birthday:



A creative idea will hit you like a bolt of lightning from out of the blue today. If you focus your energies on making this idea a reality, you are sure to attract opportunities that you never expected. This is a good time to look into financial investment opportunities. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 13, 16.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Tensions will run high on the home front today. Careful observation will enable you to avoid getting into a major argument with your partner. A major educational opportunity will enable you to launch your career to new heights. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Focus your time and energy on the here and now before you turn your ambitions to the future. While it is okay to have dreams, you cannot allow yourself to become divorced from reality. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Things are bound to get fairly stressful today, but you should end up going just fine so long as you keep a lid on your emotions. While outbursts may feel good, they will only make things even more difficult. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Do not allow the past to color the way you look at an event that is currently unfolding around you. Try to take a step back from the situation so that you can get a more objective view of what is going on. Keep a close eye on your wallet today. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Some things are far easier said than done. If you end up making a promise that you can't keep you are sure to face some embarrassing situations down the line. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will thrive if you put yourself into situations where you will be challenged. The more you learn and grow the happier and more capable you will be. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You are facing a full schedule at work today. Although this may put you under an incredible amount of pressure, you can help reduce the weight of your burdens through careful planning. Your financial future is looking bright. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You may face some difficult challenges in the days ahead. Although there is no guarantee that you will achieve the success you want, you will without a doubt fail if you give up now. Keep pushing forward! ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Happy days will soon be here again. Until then, you still have a lot of hard work left to do. This is not a good time to start getting distracted or slacking off. A member of your family will be in need of a good listener. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your weaknesses can become great strengths if you learn how to make them work for you and not against you. Staying within the right environment will be key to mastering yourself. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



By staying positive through difficult times you will act as a beacon to others. A secret that you have been keeping for someone else is about to be leaked. Make sure the one who trusted you knows it wasn't you. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



If you find the courage to take on a leadership role, you will be able to show everyone who you really are. An old friend will reach out to you today. ✭✭✭✭