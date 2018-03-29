Puzzle

ACROSS1 Author Gallant6 Matures10 Hurried14 Royal proclamation15 PBS science program16 Competently17 Business person's break, kinda20 Pita sandwiches21 Broadcast group22 Lyrical boxer24 As far as26 Unlawful constraint27 Kind of finger food29 Russian range31 Joined32 Mideast royal33 Kept for future use35 One offering oneself, kinda40 Canadian dollar coin41 Little biting pest43 Make a move46 Charles II's beloved Nell47 Attempting49 Doctoral writing51 Pointless sword53 How-___ (DIY instructions)54 Woody jungle vine55 Saudi neighbor57 Shocked, kinda63 Aspersion64 Prefix with "wolf"65 Access66 Hunt and peck, e.g.67 Big name in elevators68 Visit twiceDOWN1 Kitten call2 Hustle and bustle3 Old Dominion4 Repulsive5 Work into a frenzy6 Neurotic feeling of dread7 Statehouse VIP8 Juan Peron's lady9 Pouch10 Fan's opposite11 Footnote word12 Plaza Hotel girl13 Hereditary ruler18 Yup's opposite19 Lucky charm22 Blackjack card23 Night table fixture25 Summary26 "Aw, shoot!"28 Seed cover30 Lecher33 PlayStation company34 Challenge36 Herd strays37 Oaths38 Snobby types39 Gambling city42 Ashcroft and Holder, briefly43 "Finally!!"44 Like jacket weather45 Join forces47 Non-permanent worker48 Terrified horse, at times50 Saw logs52 Skin orifices56 Cat's number of lives58 Sequel word59 Collector's array60 Mentalist Geller61 Before, before62 Artificial color

Solution