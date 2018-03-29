Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Author Gallant
6 Matures
10 Hurried
14 Royal proclamation
15 PBS science program
16 Competently
17 Business person's break, kinda
20 Pita sandwiches
21 Broadcast group
22 Lyrical boxer
24 As far as
26 Unlawful constraint
27 Kind of finger food
29 Russian range
31 Joined
32 Mideast royal
33 Kept for future use
35 One offering oneself, kinda
40 Canadian dollar coin
41 Little biting pest
43 Make a move
46 Charles II's beloved Nell
47 Attempting
49 Doctoral writing
51 Pointless sword
53 How-___ (DIY instructions)
54 Woody jungle vine
55 Saudi neighbor
57 Shocked, kinda
63 Aspersion
64 Prefix with "wolf"
65 Access
66 Hunt and peck, e.g.
67 Big name in elevators
68 Visit twice
DOWN
1 Kitten call
2 Hustle and bustle
3 Old Dominion
4 Repulsive
5 Work into a frenzy
6 Neurotic feeling of dread
7 Statehouse VIP
8 Juan Peron's lady
9 Pouch
10 Fan's opposite
11 Footnote word
12 Plaza Hotel girl
13 Hereditary ruler
18 Yup's opposite
19 Lucky charm
22 Blackjack card
23 Night table fixture
25 Summary
26 "Aw, shoot!"
28 Seed cover
30 Lecher
33 PlayStation company
34 Challenge
36 Herd strays
37 Oaths
38 Snobby types
39 Gambling city
42 Ashcroft and Holder, briefly
43 "Finally!!"
44 Like jacket weather
45 Join forces
47 Non-permanent worker
48 Terrified horse, at times
50 Saw logs
52 Skin orifices
56 Cat's number of lives
58 Sequel word
59 Collector's array
60 Mentalist Geller
61 Before, before
62 Artificial color
Solution