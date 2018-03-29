Crossword

Published: 2018/3/29

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Author Gallant

  6 Matures

 10 Hurried

14 Royal proclamation

 15 PBS science program

 16 Competently

 17 Business person's break, kinda

 20 Pita sandwiches

 21 Broadcast group

 22 Lyrical boxer

 24 As far as

 26 Unlawful constraint

 27 Kind of finger food

 29 Russian range

 31 Joined

 32 Mideast royal

 33 Kept for future use

 35 One offering oneself, kinda

 40 Canadian dollar coin

 41 Little biting pest

 43 Make a move

 46 Charles II's beloved Nell

 47 Attempting

 49 Doctoral writing

 51 Pointless sword

 53 How-___ (DIY instructions)

 54 Woody jungle vine

 55 Saudi neighbor

 57 Shocked, kinda

 63 Aspersion

 64 Prefix with "wolf"

 65 Access

 66 Hunt and peck, e.g.

 67 Big name in elevators

 68 Visit twice

DOWN

  1 Kitten call

  2 Hustle and bustle

  3 Old Dominion

  4 Repulsive

 5 Work into a frenzy

  6 Neurotic feeling of dread

  7 Statehouse VIP

  8 Juan Peron's lady

  9 Pouch

 10 Fan's opposite

 11 Footnote word

 12 Plaza Hotel girl

 13 Hereditary ruler

 18 Yup's opposite

 19 Lucky charm

 22 Blackjack card

 23 Night table fixture

 25 Summary

 26 "Aw, shoot!"

 28 Seed cover

 30 Lecher

 33 PlayStation company

 34 Challenge

 36 Herd strays

 37 Oaths

 38 Snobby types

 39 Gambling city

 42 Ashcroft and Holder, briefly

 43 "Finally!!"

 44 Like jacket weather

 45 Join forces

 47 Non-permanent worker

 48 Terrified horse, at times

 50 Saw logs

 52 Skin orifices

 56 Cat's number of lives

 58 Sequel word

 59 Collector's array

 60 Mentalist Geller

 61 Before, before

 62 Artificial color

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
