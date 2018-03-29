Learning Chinese

season for changing clothes



换衣季



(huàn yī jì)

A: The weather in Beijing during March and April changes too fast, I really don't know what to wear during this season for changing clothes.



北京三四月的天气变化太快了,这个换衣季我简直不知道穿什么好。



(běijīnɡ sān sì yuè de tiānqì biànhuà tài kuài le, zhèɡè huàn yī jì wǒ jiǎnzhí bù zhī dào chuān shénme hǎo.)

B: Me too. The temperature is changing far too quickly. I feel like I've gone through winter, spring and summer in just one month.



我也是,温度变化太快,感觉自己一个月之内经历了冬天、春天和夏天。



(wǒ yě shì, wēndù biàn huà tài kuài, ɡǎnjué zìjǐ yī ɡè yuè zhīnèi jīnɡlì le dōnɡtiān, chūntiān hé xiàtiān.)

A: Yup. I've just been randomly wearing clothes, like wearing short sleeves with a down jacket.



对呀,我都是乱穿衣的,羽绒服配短袖衫。



(duì ya,wǒ dōu shì luàn chuānyī de, yǔ rónɡ fú pèi duǎn xiù shān .)

B: I've been wearing a sweater with a windbreaker, but then I get really hot by noontime.



我是毛衣配风衣, 但中午很热。



(wǒ shì máoyī pèi fēnɡyī, dàn zhōnɡwǔ hěn rè)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









