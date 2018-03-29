Elephant nearly tips over safari vehicle in Sri Lanka park

A curious Asian elephant in hot pursuit behind a safari jeep as it speeds away in Sri Lanka's Yala National Park, March 27, 2018. Holidaymakers had a close call when a curious elephant poked its head into their safari jeep to look for food and nearly tipped the vehicle over. Wildlife photographer Sergey Savvi captured the startling encounter while on safari with his wife Julia. Savvi, 37, said: "It was terrifying and amazing at the same time."(Photo/VCG)

