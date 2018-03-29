High-speed loop line in S China's Hainan receives over 25 mln passengers in 2017

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the western track of the high-speed loop line near Qiziwan Railway Station, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the eastern track of the high-speed loop line near Lingshui Railway Station, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 16, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the eastern track of the high-speed loop line near Wanning Railway Station, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 6, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the western track of the high-speed loop line near Qiziwan Railway Station, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the western track of the high-speed loop line near Dongfang Railway Station, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the western track of the high-speed loop line over the Chuanghua River, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the western track of the high-speed loop line in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the western track of the high-speed loop line near Dongfang Railway Station, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows a bullet train passing Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)