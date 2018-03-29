Local residents welcome warm arrival of spring

The long, cold winter has officially come to an end, with various species of flowers currently blooming across Shanghai in celebration of spring. Many early spring flowers, including sakura cherry blossoms, can be found downtown and at suburban parks, coloring the concrete city and bringing a pleasant fragrance to the masses. Local residents, having shed their winter parkas and woolen clothes, are hanging out at local parks, gardens and universities in droves to take in the sun and the beautiful scene. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT