Preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction held in HK

A journalist takes photos during a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2018. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

A woman visits a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2018. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

A woman visits a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2018. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

A woman visits a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2018. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

Photo taken on March 29, 2018 shows a treasure displayed during a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

A woman visits a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2018. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

A woman visits a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2018. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

People visit a preview exhibition of Sotheby's spring auction in Hong Kong, south China, March 29, 2018. The spring auction is held here from March 30 to April 3, during which 3,700 treasures will be displayed. (Xinhua/Li Peng)