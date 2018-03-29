Brazil’s foreign tourism breaks records

Brazil drew a record number of foreign visitors in 2017, attracting 6,558,770 tourists or 0.6 percent more than the year before, the Tourism Ministry said on Monday.



Last year's figure topped 2016, when Brazil hosted the Olympic games and 6,546,696 foreign visitors entered the country, and 2014, when it hosted the FIFA World Cup of soccer and 6,429,852 tourists visited the South American country.



Tourism to Brazil in 2017 was spearheaded mainly by its neighbors. As many as 4.1 million South Americans visited the country, or 11.1 percent more than the year before, when the number stood at 3.7 million.



In all, South Americans accounted for 62.4 percent of Brazil's foreign visitors, according to Brazilian Tourism Ministry.



Argentina was Brazil's main tourism market, with 2,622,327 visitors or 40 percent of the total, representing a 14.3 percent increase over 2016.



In second place was the US, with 475,200 visitors or 7 percent more than in 2016, followed by Chile, with 342,100 visitors or 5.2 percent more than 2016.



China ranked 17th in number of tourists to Brazil, with 61,250 visitors for a 0.93 percent increase over 2016.





