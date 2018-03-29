Happy birthday:



You may find that you are having some difficulty getting your ideas across to others. Don't let this stop you from working with a group. There are other ways to get your point across, you will just have to get creative. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 5, 13, 18.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Someone new has caught your eye. Instead of waiting around for them to make a move, just go ahead and invite them on a date. You really have nothing to lose by taking a chance. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Blue skies and sunny days are in store for you this weekend. Take advantage of this time to recharge your batteries by getting involved in physical activities that will get you out of the house. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will have to be proactive this weekend if you want to prevent a difficult situation from blowing up in your face. Dedication and attention to detail will be your best weapons in the battle in which you are about to engage. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although life can be difficult sometimes, there is nothing you can't handle if you put your heart and mind to it. Dig deep and you will find that you have what it takes to weather the coming storm. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although things may not always turn out the way you want them, it does not mean that they didn't turn out in your favor. Sometimes good fortune is just a matter of perspective. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you want to find love, the best suggestion is for you to open your heart to new possibilities. Although past relationships may make this difficult for you, it is a lot easier than you might imagine. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Success can be yours this weekend so long as you stick to the path that you've set out for yourself. Do not let self doubt cause you to change things up at the last minute. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although you may be feeling tired, you will have to push on just a bit further this weekend. Look inward and you will find the inner-strength you need to get you through this very difficult time. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Recent success may have you hungry for more. There is nothing wrong with being ambitious so long as you don't rush blindly toward your goals. A clear head and objective observation will be key. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A close friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. Remember that they mainly need someone to listen, not come up with solutions to their problems. Romance is in the air this weekend. Consider heading out to a social gathering. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A roadblock that you encounter this weekend will make you want to lose your head. However, if you can keep your cool things won't actually be all that difficult. This is a good time to make a love connection. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A major project that you have been working on is coming to an end. If you manage to push past this final crunch you will succeed with flying colors. ✭✭✭



