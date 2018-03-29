Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Implant deeply
6 Foe
11 Nipper's co.
14 French river
15 Lamp denizen
16 Mortar trough
17 Declaration of Independence ringer, 7/8/1776
19 Role for Sir Alec
20 Noggin knocks
21 Pitcher Martinez
23 New England pro
27 ___ nice (doubly good)
29 Emulate a cobbler
30 Vietnamese city
31 Some clubs
32 Type of dictionary
34 Uncle of America
37 Silent performer
38 Four Seasons offering
39 Liner's peril
40 Certain veggie
41 Law school subjects
42 "___ in Heaven"
43 South Korean capital
45 Intimidates
46 With competence
48 Rare event in Hades?
49 Reproductive organ
50 Of the finest quality
51 ___ chi
52 Second Continental Congress president, 7/2/1776
59 Can material
60 Join forces
61 Nevada border lake
62 Bar offering
63 Enter, as a vehicle
64 Cheap cigar
DOWN
1 90-degree shape
2 Miss Piggy's question
3 Onesie protector
4 Before, once
5 Some horse races
6 Pharaoh's place
7 Hard bird parts
8 Compass heading
9 "Cool" amount
10 Kennel noises
11 First colony to defy Britain, 5/4/1776
12 Snake with a hood
13 Farewell to amigos
18 Useful thing
22 Green prefix?
23 Make oneself pretty
24 Elevated nest
25 "Common Sense" publisher, 1/10/1776
26 Actress Russo
27 "___ how you do it!"
28 Become less intense
32 Truculent
33 Matched?
35 Artery from the heart
36 Untidy
38 The Motown sound
39 Prolonged dispute
41 Drinking mug with a face
42 Showcases on TV shows?
44 Anvil location
45 Spanish-speaking lady
46 Word after "terra"
47 To no ___ (useless)
48 Skater Sasha
50 Prefix with "septic"
53 Initial number?
54 Success for a batter
55 Milk lapper
56 "I see what's going on!"
57 Gear tooth
58 Codebreaker's discovery
Solution