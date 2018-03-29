Puzzle





ACROSS



1 Implant deeply



6 Foe



11 Nipper's co.



14 French river



15 Lamp denizen



16 Mortar trough



17 Declaration of Independence ringer, 7/8/1776



19 Role for Sir Alec



20 Noggin knocks



21 Pitcher Martinez



23 New England pro



27 ___ nice (doubly good)



29 Emulate a cobbler



30 Vietnamese city



31 Some clubs



32 Type of dictionary



34 Uncle of America



37 Silent performer



38 Four Seasons offering



39 Liner's peril



40 Certain veggie



41 Law school subjects



42 "___ in Heaven"



43 South Korean capital



45 Intimidates



46 With competence



48 Rare event in Hades?



49 Reproductive organ



50 Of the finest quality



51 ___ chi



52 Second Continental Congress president, 7/2/1776



59 Can material



60 Join forces



61 Nevada border lake



62 Bar offering



63 Enter, as a vehicle



64 Cheap cigar

DOWN



1 90-degree shape



2 Miss Piggy's question



3 Onesie protector



4 Before, once



5 Some horse races



6 Pharaoh's place



7 Hard bird parts



8 Compass heading



9 "Cool" amount



10 Kennel noises



11 First colony to defy Britain, 5/4/1776



12 Snake with a hood



13 Farewell to amigos



18 Useful thing



22 Green prefix?



23 Make oneself pretty



24 Elevated nest



25 "Common Sense" publisher, 1/10/1776



26 Actress Russo



27 "___ how you do it!"



28 Become less intense



32 Truculent



33 Matched?



35 Artery from the heart



36 Untidy



38 The Motown sound



39 Prolonged dispute



41 Drinking mug with a face



42 Showcases on TV shows?



44 Anvil location



45 Spanish-speaking lady



46 Word after "terra"



47 To no ___ (useless)



48 Skater Sasha



50 Prefix with "septic"



53 Initial number?



54 Success for a batter



55 Milk lapper



56 "I see what's going on!"



57 Gear tooth



58 Codebreaker's discovery





Solution





