Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/29 19:03:30

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Implant deeply

  6 Foe

 11 Nipper's co.

 14 French river

 15 Lamp denizen

 16 Mortar trough

 17 Declaration of Independence ringer, 7/8/1776

 19 Role for Sir Alec

 20 Noggin knocks

 21 Pitcher Martinez

23 New England pro

 27 ___ nice (doubly good)

 29 Emulate a cobbler

 30 Vietnamese city

 31 Some clubs

 32 Type of dictionary

 34 Uncle of America

 37 Silent performer

 38 Four Seasons offering

 39 Liner's peril

 40 Certain veggie

 41 Law school subjects

 42 "___ in Heaven"

 43 South Korean capital

 45 Intimidates

 46 With competence

 48 Rare event in Hades?

 49 Reproductive organ

 50 Of the finest quality

 51 ___ chi

 52 Second Continental Congress president, 7/2/1776

 59 Can material

 60 Join forces

 61 Nevada border lake

 62 Bar offering

 63 Enter, as a vehicle

 64 Cheap cigar

DOWN

  1 90-degree shape

  2 Miss Piggy's question

  3 Onesie protector

  4 Before, once

  5 Some horse races

  6 Pharaoh's place

  7 Hard bird parts

  8 Compass heading

  9 "Cool" amount

 10 Kennel noises

 11 First colony to defy Britain, 5/4/1776

 12 Snake with a hood

 13 Farewell to amigos

 18 Useful thing

 22 Green prefix?

 23 Make oneself pretty

 24 Elevated nest

 25 "Common Sense" publisher, 1/10/1776

 26 Actress Russo

27 "___ how you do it!"

 28 Become less intense

 32 Truculent

 33 Matched?

 35 Artery from the heart

 36 Untidy

 38 The Motown sound

 39 Prolonged dispute

 41 Drinking mug with a face

 42 Showcases on TV shows?

 44 Anvil location

 45 Spanish-speaking lady

 46 Word after "terra"

 47 To no ___ (useless)

 48 Skater Sasha

50 Prefix with "septic"

 53 Initial number?

 54 Success for a batter

 55 Milk lapper

 56 "I see what's going on!"

 57 Gear tooth

 58 Codebreaker's discovery

Solution



 



