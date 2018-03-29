Styles from Turkish designers shine during Istanbul fashion week

Dozens of models on Wednesday presented the latest collection of Kadir Kilic, a Turkish fashion designer, on a runway at Zorlu Performance Art Center in Istanbul.



The biggest fashion show in Turkey attracted fashion icons, bloggers, buyers and international media representatives, including fashion publications such as Vogue Italia, vogue.com, GQ Spain, The Issue Magazine and Fashion Unfiltered.



They flocked into the city at the beginning of the week to see the creations of over 30 Turkish fashion brands and designers for the Fall/Winter 2018 season with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul.



As a young designer, Kilic has created ergonomic and comfortable clothing for the next cold season by using fur pieces in his designs. He described his collection as rough, timeless, avant-garde and functional.



"Unlike previous seasons, this year I used many colors other than black," he said, noting that his creation came as a surprise not only in pattern but also in color.



The designers this year are showcasing their collections in the format of 17 runway shows, six mini runway shows plus four presentations in a studio area, while Mercedez-Benz is set to exclusively present a runway show of a young Turkish designer, Sansim Adali, and her brand Sudi Etuz.



As part of an international fashion exchange program, Atelier Kikala, a young brand from Georgia, is attending the Istanbul fashion week for the first time to display its latest.



Mercedes-Benz will also present a book titled Story of X Seasons to mark the past ten seasons, featuring the most memorable moments of the runway shows in Istanbul.



Adam Katz Sinding, a well-known street photographer, will take photos in the streets of Istanbul to take a glimpse into the city's street styles throughout the week.



In total, 140 buyers representing more than 100 companies and retailers from all around the world are expected to follow the fashion event.



Mercedes-Benz has been a partner of the world's fashion weeks for over 20 years and added Istanbul to its program five years ago.

