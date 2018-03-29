Shanghai leads nation in fashionable consumption

The 2018 AW Shanghai Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday. Running through April 3, it includes hundreds of colorful events, catwalks and presentations around the city.Fifteen years since its inauguration, Shanghai Fashion Week ranks among the top 10 fashion weeks in the world, according to the Global Fashion Industry Index-Fashion Week Vitality Index released Tuesday.Conducted by China Economic Information Service, the index evaluates the influence of the rapid expansion of domestic fashion weeks in the local fashion industry and compares them to their overseas counterparts.The report gave a comprehensive score to the top 10 fashion weeks in the world, taking social media exposure, its impact on boosting consumption and the ability to bring together the fashion industry as three major indicators.Overall, the four major international fashion weeks in the world still have a significant advantage over Shanghai, however rising Asian fashion trends are becoming more important.Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and London Fashion week lead as the first-tier fashion weeks of the world, with Paris topping the list.Compared with the West, Asian fashion weeks are developing rapidly and catching up quickly. Among them, Shanghai Fashion Week ranks second in Asia, and sixth in the world, while China Fashion Week (Beijing) ranks third in Asia and seventh in the world.Chinese elements are gradually leading world fashion trends and catching the world's attention, said the report.Looking over the history of Shanghai Fashion Week, which began in 2003, Lü Xiaolei, deputy secretary-general of Shanghai Fashion Week Organizing Committee, attributed its success to the quick development of Chinese commerce and economy over the past decade.According to the report, in 2017 the fashion consumption in China increased to 4.3 trillion yuan ($686 billion) from 3.2 trillion yuan in 2015, accounting for 7.5 percent of the total consumption. Among them, fashion consumption in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai are leading the nation."We caught up at a good time," said Lü on Franco-Chinese Fashion Meetings, during the Shanghai Fashion Week on Wednesday.She recalled that previous Shanghai Fashion Weeks mainly followed foreign fashion and introduced fashion from France and Italy. However, it is now working on promoting Chinese designs and their designers to overseas buyers.As usual, this year's fashion week will put up stages for young local talents. Students from Donghua University, Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, Raffles Design Institute and other well-known art colleges will present their works.The report also revealed that, as local Chinese fashion weeks become more professional and the industrial chain more mature, such weeks are bringing in more consumption.Lü believes the fashion industry is not only about good ideas but also about the consumer market. How to combine fashion with consumerism and raise fashion awareness among the public is what Shanghai Fashion Week must develop in the future, she said.

A catwalk model

Catwalk models

Catwalk models Photos: Courtesy of 2018 AW Shanghai Fashion Week