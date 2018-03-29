Real-life GTA: Drunk driver crashes car, steals ambulance, hits hospital

A man was taken into custody for a drunk-driving spree in Northeast China that saw him total his own car and then crash a stolen ambulance into the hospital he was taken to.



The 24-year-old surnamed Yang faces aggravated DUI and auto theft charges for a late night fiasco on March 22 that more resembled a failed go at video game Grand Theft Auto.



Police in the city of Chaoyang, Liaoning Province said Yang had crashed his own vehicle into a roadside wall around 10:30 pm. He had only suffered minor injuries.



Yang was brought to Chaoyang Central Hospital, where instead of seeing a doctor, Yang saw himself to an ambulance while no one was looking.



The vehicle was reportedly parked just outside with the engine left running.



Thankfully he didn't get far. Yang crashed the vehicle into the front steps, where staff seized the chance to restrain him and call police.



Yang is in police custody and a court appearance is pending.



Global Times

