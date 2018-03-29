Jailbird steals to sing in prison choir

A serial thief in Shanghai told police that he had turned to crime in order to fulfill a dream - sing in the Tilanqiao Prison choir.



The man surnamed Wang was caught swiping cellphones from patients' rooms at Nanxiang Hospital in May 2017.



He had first registered at the front desk using his real name so that officers could identify him, he told police.



Wang was found to have been in and out of detention over the past decade, and had been diagnosed with mild schizophrenia, media reported.



During his interrogation, Wang told police about his dreams of singing.



He had participated in talent shows for years but was never able to get a break. So he decided to break the law.



Ten years ago, he had heard of a men's choir in Shanghai's Tilanqiao Prison. Wang has been detained ten times since; all attempts to get in Tilanqiao and join its choir, he said.



"Once I get in prison, I can check that off my list and never steal again," Wang said.



Unfortunately for Wang, his most recent charges are unlikely to get him in Tilanqiao.



Shanghai TV

