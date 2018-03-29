Cook’s England bow nets Grandad £17,000 betting bounty

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook's international debut for England against Italy didn't just fill his grandfather with pride, but also lined his pockets with a £17,000 ($24,000) betting windfall.



Trevor Burlingham placed a £500 wager that his grandson would win a senior England cap before his 26th birthday at odds of 33/1 four years ago when he was just breaking into the Leeds United first team as an 18-year-old.



Burlingham was made to wait by England boss Gareth Southgate as Cook was called-up for November's friendly against Brazil but failed to make an appearance.



He was also an unused substitute in Friday's 1-0 friendly win at the Netherlands, but finally made his senior international bow for the final 19 minutes at Wembley on Tuesday.



In doing so, Cook became the first ever Bournemouth player to represent England.



AFP

