Shanghai’s senior population expected to keep growing

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The average life expectancy of local residents was 83 years old in 2017, with men at 80 and women at 85."Latest statistics show that Shanghai's population with hukou (household registration) reached 14.56 million as of December 31, 2017; the city's senior population with hukou (above 60 years old) reached 4.83 million, which accounts for 33 percent of the total population, Shanghai Observer reported Thursday. The average growth rate of the city's seniors was around 5 percent over the past three years.