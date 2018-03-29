Twelve in 100 Shanghai locals start a business

An official investigation showed that the entrepreneurial activity rate of local residents was 12.6 percent in 2017, up 0.7 percentage point from 2016, Laodong Daily reported Thursday.



Notably, Jiading, Minhang and Pudong New Area have the highest entrepreneurial activity rates in the city.



Among the start-up companies investigated, 74 percent earned their investment back. It is estimated that the average time for local start-up companies to get their investment back is around 15 months. Start-up companies averagely employee eight employees.



Since 2005, the entrepreneurial activity rate in Shanghai has been growing steadily. According to statistics released by Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce, the total number of registered private companies and privately owned businesses in Shanghai was 2.15 million, up 13 percent from 2016.





