Ningbo mountain race

East China's costal city of Ningbo will host a mountain marathon on April 15, ­organizers announced.



It will be the fifth edition of the mountain course-based 42.195-kilometer race, with an expected 4,600 runners.



The race is also a part of the "Healthy China" marathon program sanctioned by the Chinese Athletics Association.



The organizers said they have tripled the number of medical staff for the event, hoping to make it a "safe" race for everyone.