Former Anbang head ‘committed fraud of $10.4b’

Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman of Chinese insurance conglomerate Anbang Insurance Group, has been accused of fraud amounting to 65.2 billion yuan ($10.36 billion) by falsifying financial reports and illegal fundraising, court filings showed.



Starting in 2011, Wu used Anbang's property and casualty insurance unit as a major platform for fundraising and he ordered the development of investment-type insurance products, according to a statement by the Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court. When the scale of those products surpassed thresholds set by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), Wu falsified the company's filings and sold the products to 10.56 million people as of January 2017.



Ignoring instructions from the regulator, Wu raised 723.87 billion yuan, some of which went to debt repayment and investment overseas, the statement said.



As result, Wu was accused of fraud worth 65.2 billion yuan, the court said.



Wu was also accused of embezzlement. In January 2007, he transferred in total 3 billion yuan of insurance capital to his controlling entity, of which 2.93 billion yuan was used to cover defaulted interest payments on the some of his company's projects.



Beijing-based financial magazine Caixin raised questions in May 2017 about the rapid expansion of Anbang, particularly when it was recording declined premiums. The company's premium income peaked at 7.15 billion yuan in 2011 and declined each year thereafter, falling to 5.25 billion yuan in 2015, accounting for only 0.62 percent of the market, Caixin said.



However, Anbang didn't stop its shopping spree in overseas markets, which raised questions about where its money came from, the report said.



In addition, Anbang depended heavily on banks for funds.



The company sold short-term, high-yield wealth management products to repay long-term debt, which created liquidity risks.



In June 2011, Wu made another transfer of the insurer's capital, in this case 7 billion yuan, into his controlling company.



In total, more than 200 companies are involved in the case, the court filing showed.



Anbang is now operating smoothly under the control of authorities, with abundant cash flow, and the company can cover all insurance claims, it said in a statement published on the company's website Wednesday night.



The government took control of the company for a period of one year, starting from February 23.





