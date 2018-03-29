Cainiao launches intercontinental route

Cainiao, a logistics affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, launched intercontinental routes on Thursday, which will shorten transport time from China to Europe to as little as five days.



The first flight took off on Thursday from Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, heading toward Moscow, Cainiao said in a statement sent to the Global Times.



Europe is now an important destination for China's e-commerce exports, as 1,000 tons of cargo are shipped from China to Russia every month on Cainiao's platforms.



There will be no more than three flights every week now, but more flights may be added, the company said.

