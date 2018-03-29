Bulgarian airport concession

A consortium of China's HNA Airport Group and Netherlands-registered Plovdiv Airport Invest won a concession to operate Plovdiv Airport for a period of 35 years, the Bulgarian government said Wednesday.



During the concession period, the concessionaire will have to invest about 79.08 million euros ($98 million) for the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure at the airport, as well as the construction of new facilities, the government said in a statement.



HNA Airport Group currently has 13 airports under its management and cooperation projects.



Plovdiv Airport, which is some 160 kilometers southeast of Sofia, is the fourth-busiest airport in the Balkan country.

