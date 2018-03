Bank of China in Sri Lanka

Bank of China opened its first branch in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Wednesday.



"The Bank of China is opening in Sri Lanka at a time when Colombo city is transforming into a megalopolis. Bank of China has a crucial role to play in helping this island by strengthening our local businesses while also being able to attract more Chinese investments into the country," said Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.