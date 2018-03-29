Malala expected to continue bringing change to Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's first return to Pakistan since being shot in the head by Taliban militants for advocating female education in 2012 was jubilantly welcomed by the Pakistani government and the public on social media.



Seen by Pakistanis as a "brave and resilient daughter" of the country, Malala met Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday and will discuss with authorities the prospects of promoting education in less-developed regions during her itinerary. Precise details have been "kept secret in view of the sensitivity surrounding the visit."



Malala's strength, will and positivity in her fight against extremist forces have won her acclaim with the Chinese public. Bullets didn't deter her. They stimulated this young girl to be more determined and courageous in her pursuit of freedom. Having recovered from the shooting, Malala continued her campaign for girls' education by establishing the Malala Fund, opening a school for Syrian refugees and meeting with families of Nigerian girls kidnapped by Boko Haram.



All these made Malala a respected role model in China. Her book I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban was popular with Chinese audiences.



Malala seems to be dazzled by the halo of the Nobel Peace Prize. Her remarks on China's human rights record are unacceptable to Chinese. Earlier Malala criticized China's treatment of Liu Xiaobo.



The 20-year-old girl is not knowledgeable or experienced enough to comment on Liu's case, and apparently she was guided by the Western media with ulterior motives to make such inappropriate comments. Liu was sentenced for instigating subversion of State power, but regrettably Malala seems to be clueless about this and is naïve to be used by the West as a pawn to vent hostility against China.



Beijing is happy to see Malala contributing to educational equality, women's liberation and human rights. The Pakistani government also attaches great importance to Malala's efforts in this regard. In the meeting with Malala, Abbasi praised the young girl for her sacrifices and role in the promotion of female education. However, Malala must be cautious not to be manipulated by the West again in her striving for freedom.



Pakistan is an iron brother of China, and an important player in the Belt and Road initiative. Beijing is very willing to see the steady development of Islamabad, to which the liberation of women is a prerequisite. Malala's efforts in promoting girls' education are of vital importance to Pakistan's development. We hope Malala can avoid being manipulated on China-related issues while striving for education equality and the global human rights cause.



