Following Ultravision patent claims, Chinese LED makers say US company exploiting trade tensions

Workers test products at a light-emitting diode plant in East China's Zhejiang Province. File photo: VCG









US-based Ultravision Technologies, a major global light-emitting diode (LED) manufacturer, has accused several Chinese LED producers of patent infringement, which experts said might be a move to "rake in money" amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.



According to statement released on the US International Trade Commission on Tuesday (US time), a list of 11 Chinese companies were claimed of violating Section 337 of the US Tariff Act of 1930 by Ultravision Technologies.



The products concerned include certain modular LED display panels sold in the US market.



In 2017, Ultravision Technologies won a lawsuit in US federal court against Shenzhen Only Optoelectronic Co for infringement of two patents protecting Ultravision's proprietary Modular LED Display Panel technology.



Shenzhen AOTO Electronics, an LED manufacturer in South China's Guangdong Province, said it will watch developments in the latest case closely and take all necessary legal means to safeguard its legitimate rights, working together with domestic associations and organizations, in an announcement AOTO released on its official website on Thursday.



AOTO also claimed that it fully respected intellectual property rights (IPR) owned by others but would also protect its own rights. It noted that it held five invention patents in the US and four invention patents in the EU.



Other Chinese companies involved include Absen Optoelectronic, Unilumin, Shanghai Sansi, Shenzhen Ledman and Leyard.



"We had a similar experience in 2008, and we won that time, and we have confidence in winning against the US again," a manager at Unilumin, who declined to be identified, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The person added that the company will issue an official announcement.



A representative of Shanghai Sansi told the Global Times on Thursday that the company is communicating with related parties about the issue, but has not yet came to a conclusion.



Absen Optoelectronic didn't reply to an interview request on Thursday.



AOTO said it had yet to receive any official documents about the lawsuit.



Also on Thursday, the China Optics & Optoelectronics Manufacturers Association (COEMA) said that the case is a "speculative move" amid rising bilateral trade tensions. The association will "organize industry resources and powers to actively cope with the investigation," according to an announcement on COEMA's website.



COEMA also said in the announcement that the two patents the US company holds have no substantive restraint and harm to Chinese LED enterprises, and products with this patent feature had already been sold by many companies in the US market long before their patents were filed.



Zhang Hongbiao, an industry veteran, told the Global Times Thursday that the possibility of some US companies trying to profit by taking advantage of China-US trade tensions cannot be excluded.



"From the perspective of patents and technology, it's not really necessary for Chinese companies to worry about the investigation and lawsuit since the competence of domestic LED makers is not inferior to that of their US counterparts and most leading LED producers in China already have patent rights," Zhang said.



"As far as I'm concerned, the Chinese companies in this case have a good chance to win," he said.



But Zhang noted that there is also some concern that the Chinese companies might face biased treatment amid the strong protectionist sentiment of the administration of US President Donald Trump.



