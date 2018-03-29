Trump ousts Veterans Affairs chief

President taps own White House doctor as replacement

US President Donald Trump shook up his cabinet once again on Wednesday, sacking embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson as his successor.



"I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs," said Trump, who has also replaced his secretary of state and national security advisor in the last month.



"I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin's service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!" he said on Twitter.



Pentagon official Robert Wilkie would serve as interim department chief until Jackson receives Congressional approval, the president added.



Shulkin's sacking had been widely predicted after he was accused of spending $122,000 on a nine-day trip to Europe with his wife, which included sightseeing at castles and taking in professional tennis matches.



He was one of the few senior officials in the Trump administration who had also served during the presidency of Barack Obama.



Jackson's stock with Trump rose after he pronounced in January that the 71-year-old president was in "excellent" health.



After releasing the results of Trump's physical, Jackson said "he has incredible genes and that's the way God made him."



VoteVets, a progressive organization, urged Senators to "ask him blunt, direct questions about how the VA works" during his confirmation hearing.



"We are concerned about his readiness to assume control," the group wrote on Twitter.



AMVETS Executive Director Joe Chenelly questioned whether Jackson, who has no experience in management, is qualified to run a $200 billion a year bureaucracy, the second largest agency in the US government.



"With an official bio that does not seem to contain any indication that he's held a command, is the president's nominee fully prepared to lead such a massive bureaucracy?" Chenelly asked in a statement.



Shulkin's departure caps a dizzying month of changes to the Trump cabinet, most notably the sacking of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state on March 13.





