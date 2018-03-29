Burial ceremony held for remains of Korean War soldiers in NE China

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a burial ceremony at the Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 29, 2018. A burial ceremony for the remains of 20 Chinese soldiers killed in the war was held here on Thursday. The Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) fought side by side with the army of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the Korean War against the South Korean army and U.S.-led UN forces. Tens of thousands of CPV soldiers died on the Korean Peninsula during the war, which ended in 1953. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A burial ceremony for the remains of 20 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War was held at the Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Thursday.