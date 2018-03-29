Burial ceremony held for remains of Korean War soldiers in NE China

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a burial ceremony at the Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 29, 2018. A burial ceremony for the remains of 20 Chinese soldiers killed in the war was held here on Thursday. The Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) fought side by side with the army of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the Korean War against the South Korean army and U.S.-led UN forces. Tens of thousands of CPV soldiers died on the Korean Peninsula during the war, which ended in 1953. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A burial ceremony for the remains of 20 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War was held at the Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Thursday.More than 300 people including government and military officials, Korean War veterans, and members of the public, attended the ceremony."I'm so glad my comrades are finally home, but it is a great pity they cannot witness the prosperity of our country now," said Li Weibo, 87, a Korean War veteran.Some 197,653 Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers are confirmed to have died during the war, most of whom were buried on the Korean Peninsula.According to an agreement between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK), the two sides arrange an annual hand-over of remains of Chinese soldiers found in ROK, which usually occurs before the Tomb-Sweeping Day.The remains of 569 soldiers were returned to China from ROK between 2014 and 2017.