China applauds DPRK, ROK for fixing summit date

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)
China on Thursday applauded the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) for fixing the date of their first summit in more than a decade, expressing the hope that the momentum of dialogue can continue.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing that China appreciated the efforts made by both the DPRK and the ROK.
As a close neighbor of the Korean Peninsula
, China has always been glad to see the DPRK and the ROK hold dialogues, improve relations and promote reconciliation and cooperation, as these are conducive to peace and stability in the region, Lu said.
"We hope the momentum of dialogue can continue and peace can last," he said.
The DPRK and the ROK on Thursday agreed to hold a summit on April 27 in the truce village of Panmunjom, the first meeting between the leaders of the two sides in 11 years.
The agreement was reached during a high-level dialogue between the two sides, which were held earlier in the day at Tongilgak, a DPRK building in Panmunjom.
Positive changes have taken place on the Korean Peninsula this year, said Lu.
He called on all parties concerned to support the improvement of inter-Korean ties and make concrete efforts to facilitate peace talks so as to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue to bring peace, stability, development and prosperity to the region.