China's defense minister to visit Russia, Belarus

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe will attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security and visit Russia and Belarus from April 1 to 8, according to China's Ministry of National Defense
.
The visits will be made at the invitation of Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu and Defense Minister of Belarus Andrei Ravkov, said ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang Thursday.
Wei's visit to Russia will help strengthen pragmatic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, as well as enrich and develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Ren said.