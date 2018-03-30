Long-term interests crucial to China-US military relations: spokesperson

Developing the relations between the Chinese and US militaries requires not only seeing the immediate interests, but also the long-term common interests, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Defense (MOD) said Thursday.



It also "requires protection against potential risks when things are developing well, as well as hope in times of adversity," Ren Guoqiang said at an MOD press briefing.



He said developing healthy and stable relations between the Chinese and US militaries accords with the consensus between the presidents of the countries, meets the common interest of both countries and militaries, and lives up to the common expectation of the international community.



"The Chinese military attaches great significance to relations between the militaries, while resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests," Ren said.



"We hope that the US side can meet China halfway, grasp the momentum of the development of the relations between the countries and militaries, and make the military relations a stable factor in China-US relations," he said.

