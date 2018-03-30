Morocco arrests 8 IS-linked suspects in anti-terror raid

The Moroccan Interior Ministry said Thursday that it busted a terror cell and arrested eight suspects with links to the militant group Islamic State (IS).



The suspects, aged between 21 and 31, were active in Morocco's northern city of Tangier and central city of Oued Zem, the ministry said in a statement.



The security forces seized a hunting rifle, ammunition, bladed weapons, paramilitary uniforms, electronic devices and documents, it noted.



Preliminary investigations showed that the cell members were looking for materials used for manufacturing explosive devices and belts, as they were planning to carry out terrorist attacks at sensitive sites in several Moroccan cities, said the statement.



It also added that the suspects intended to kill a person they know as they started to question his allegiance to IS.



Moroccan security services have so far busted around 50 terrorist cells, over 40 of which were linked to the IS, since 2015.

