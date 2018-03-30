Syrian army arrests suicide bombers sneaking among civilians evacuating Eastern Ghouta

The Syrian army arrested a number of suicide bombers sneaking among the civilians leaving the Eastern Ghouta countryside of the capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported on Thursday.



The army forces have rounded up the suspects since the evacuation of civilians started from Eastern Ghouta in mid-March, said SANA, adding that 30 men were captured wearing bomb vests upon leaving Eastern Ghouta areas.



Also, the Syrian forces captured six women, four of whom had been wearing bomb vests while the two others were hiding the bombs in their luggage, according to SANA.



The report added that a child was also caught laced with five kg of explosives.



The aim behind such attempts, SANA continued, is to bomb buses or shelters where the civilians are being taken in order to frame the Syrian government.



The revelation of SANA comes as 135,000 civilians have so far evacuated Eastern Ghouta toward government-run shelters after the army captured 90 percent of that region.

