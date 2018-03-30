5 killed as car bomb hits E. Libya city Ajdabiya

A car bomb explosion on Thursday evening hit a security check point in the eastern Libyan city of Ajdabiya, some 120 km west of Benghazi, killing five people and injuring several others, according to a security source.



"The car bomb was parked near the Salama security check point. It was detonated remotely," the source told Xinhua.



The injured were taken to a local hospital, the source said, adding that the casualties are likely to rise.



Ajdabiya is controlled by the eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, which is allied with the eastern authorities.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. However, IS affiliates have claimed responsibility for similar attacks previously.

