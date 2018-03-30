Trade volume between Pakistan, China's Zhejiang hits 4 bln USD

The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and the Chinese province of Zhejiang has hit 4 billion US dollars threshold, Li Yang, vice director of the Division of Foreign Trade Development from the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province said here on Thursday.



Talking exclusively with Xinhua, Li Yang said that out of the total of 4 billion US dollars, the amount of export from China's Zhejiang province to Pakistan is 3.8 billion US dollars.



Li Yang was speaking on the sidelines of the 19th Textile Asia 2018 International Exhibition, which concluded at the Karachi Expo Center in Pakistan's southeastern port city of Karachi on Thursday.



She stated that the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang held the Zhejiang Export Fair during the 19th Textile and CFT Asia in Karachi, which was a step in the direction to seek the "Made in Zhejiang" breakthrough of foreign trade in the South Asian market. The event helped the Zhejiang-based enterprises to further expand their access to the international market through Pakistan, she added.



The Zhejiang Export Fair also helped Pakistani entrepreneurs to know more about the textile and apparel industry of the Chinese province, which would help in promoting the bilateral business and investment in coming years.



Li Yang said "At the 19th Textile Fair in Karachi, we installed a total of 150 standard booths for 58 enterprises, whose products contained textile fabrics, home textile, textile machinery, garments, and accessories besides highlighting the Zhejiang province's textile manufacturing level."



She said "We hope to build a business communication platform for companies of both the countries through this exhibition. Also, we would like to help both sides of entrepreneurs to carry out practical and long-lasting cooperation in various levels and domains to share the benefits brought by the respective economic development."



The trade fair in Karachi hosted more than 2,000 foreign delegates as well as 65,000 visitors from trade and corporate sector. The focus of the trade fair was value addition in textiles industry to increase the South Asian country's exports of value-added textile and garments products to various parts of the world.



The three-day trade fair is regarded as South Asia's biggest B2B textile, garment, embroidery, digital printing machinery and chemical and allied services fair. More than 1,000 international brands displayed their products in over 800 booths from 27 countries mainly from Austria, China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Britain and the United States.

