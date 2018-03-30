Pakistan conducts test of submarine cruise missile: army

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test fire of indigenously developed Submarine Launched Cruise Missile(SLCM ) having a range of 450 km, the military said.



The Babur missile was fired from an underwater dynamic platform, which successfully engaged its target with precise accuracy, meeting all the flight parameters, an army statement said.



The SLCM Babur is capable of delivering various types of payloads and incorporates state of the art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion, advanced guidance and navigation features, the army said.



The missile provides Pakistan credible second strike capability, augmenting the existing deterrence regime.



"Development of this capability also reflects Pakistan's response to provocative nuclear strategies and posture being pursued in the neighborhood through induction of nuclear submarines and ship-borne nuclear missiles, leading to nuclearization of Indian Ocean Region," the army statement said.



Pakistan eyes this landmark development as a step towards reinforcing the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence through indigenization and self-reliance.



The test was witnessed by senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), which deals with the missile program, Commander Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), scientists and engineers from strategic scientific organizations.



President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have also conveyed their greetings to the scientists, engineers and NSFC personnel involved in the efforts.

