China's largest lake starts to thaw

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2018 shows thawing ice on the surface of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The largest lake in China, Qinghai Lake, has started to thaw as temperatures rise in spring. This process will last until the middle of April. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

