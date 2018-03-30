More discounts available on high-speed rail tickets

More discounts on China's high-speed train tickets will be offered, according to China Railway Corp.



Starting this week, tickets of 28 intercity high-speed railway lines, will be cut as much as 20 percent from the original price for a second class seat, Thursday's China Daily reported.



The discounted lines include Guangzhou to Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province; Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province to Anqing in east China's Anhui Province; and the island circle line in south China's Hainan Province.



Floating rates started last year on 14 routes. As much as 10 percent discounts were offered for some bullet trains running at 200 to 250 kilometers per hour.



The move was to promote the efficiency of China's high-speed rail operation, said railway authority, adding that more personalized services will be offered to meet the needs of passengers.

