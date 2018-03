Scenery of Band-e-Amir lake in Bamyan province, Afghanistan

Photo taken on March 27, 2018 shows the Band-e-Amir lake in Bamyan province, Afghanistan. The Band-e-Amir was recognized as Afghanistan's first national park in 2009. (Xinhua/Dai He)

A boy squats by the Band-e-Amir lake in Bamyan province, Afghanistan, March 27, 2018. The Band-e-Amir was recognized as Afghanistan's first national park in 2009. (Xinhua/Dai He)

