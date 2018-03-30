Farmers busy in harvesting tea leaves to produce Mingqian tea

A farmer picks tea leaves in Guanshanhu District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2018. Farmers are busy in harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

